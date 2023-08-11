Advertisement
News

Fundraising Donegal to Dingle trek in memory of baby girl arrives in West Kerry

Aug 11, 2023 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Fundraising Donegal to Dingle trek in memory of baby girl arrives in West Kerry
A fundraising horseback ride from Donegal to Dingle in memory of a baby girl who passed away in February has arrived in West Kerry.

Tracey and Shane Barry’s baby girl Aria was born with complex needs and a rare syndrome and she passed away in February, aged 16-months.

During Aria’s time in hospital, the family received huge support from the Ronald McDonald House

During Aria’s time in hospital, the family received huge support from the Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families whose children are patients at Crumlin, and Cian’s Kennells which arranges transport for your pet to and from your home to the hospital for visits.

Shane Barry and his friend John Doherty decided to ride horses from Donegal to Dingle – a distance of almost 500km to raise fund for both charities.

They set off 14-days ago and have raised almost €15,000.

Mr Barry says there was huge support waiting for them when they crossed the border into Kerry:

 

