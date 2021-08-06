Advertisement
Fundraiser to mark 16th birthday of Kerry boy killed in quad accident

Aug 6, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Fundraiser to mark 16th birthday of Kerry boy killed in quad accident
A Kerry mother, who lost her 13-year-old son following a quad bike accident, is appealing to the public to support a fundraiser in his memory.

Ryan Nagle, from Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, tragically passed away in April 2019.

This Sunday morning, the Nagle family will host a motor run from Milltown Mart, to mark Ryan’s 16th birthday.

Those who can’t take part on the day can donate online through this link

Irene Nagle told Agritime the event is raising money for Pieta House, which provided support and counselling to the whole family after Ryan’s death:

Irene Nagle is also appealing to farm families to think twice before allowing children to use quad bikes:

 

