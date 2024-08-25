Advertisement
Flesk Valley Rowing Club wins SPAR's Stay in the Game competition

Aug 25, 2024 15:23 By radiokerrynews
Flesk Valley Rowing Club wins SPAR's Stay in the Game competition
Flesk Valley Rowing Club has been announced as one of the winners of SPAR's Stay in the Game competition.

The Killarney-based rowing club has won 2,000 euro in funding.

Furthermore, two members of the club will take part in a workshop with two-time Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington.

SPAR's Stay in the Game competition recognises clubs which help teenage girls stay involved in sports.

Five winners were chosen from the 279 clubs nationwide.

Established in 2021, the SPAR Community Fund Programme has distributed nearly 100,000 to local clubs, groups and associations across the country over the past three years.

