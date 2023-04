An event commemorating a Polish composer took place at Cill Rialaig Arts Centre Ballinskelligs recently.

Krzysztof Penderecki was born in 1923 and died in 2020.

Penderecki created more than 150 works that varied in terms of composing techniques, genres and forms, and had a strong Irish fan base.

A cherry tree was planted in his honour.

A plaque was also unveiled with a QR code that leads to a virtual tour of the artist’s work, biography, inspirations, and greatest passions.