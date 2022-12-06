Eight Kerry businesses are finalists in National Digital Awards

Eight Kerry businesses have been announced as finalists in this year’s Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.
They are:
Small Website of the Year
Kerry Experience Tours (kerryexperiencetours.ie) – Sneem
Health, Beauty, Wellbeing Website of the Year
Horan’s Healthstores (horanshealth.ie) – several locations in Kerry and across the country
Professional Services Website of the Year
Avalanche (avalanche.ie) – Ballyduff
Splash (splash.ie) – Killorglin
Education Website of the Year
Schoolbooks.ie (schoolbooks.ie) – Tralee
Sustainable Business of the Year
All Real Nutrition (eatallreal.com) – Farranfore
Business Hub of the Year
HQ Kerry (hqkerry.com) – Tralee and Listowel
RDI Hub (rdihub.com) – Killorglin
The winners will be announced on March 3rd at a ceremony in Dublin.