Advertisement
News

Eight Kerry businesses are finalists in National Digital Awards

Dec 6, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Eight Kerry businesses are finalists in National Digital Awards Eight Kerry businesses are finalists in National Digital Awards
Share this article

Eight Kerry businesses have been announced as finalists in this year’s Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.

 

They are:

Advertisement

 

Small Website of the Year

Kerry Experience Tours (kerryexperiencetours.ie) – Sneem

Advertisement

 

Health, Beauty, Wellbeing Website of the Year

Horan’s Healthstores (horanshealth.ie) – several locations in Kerry and across the country

Advertisement

 

Professional Services Website of the Year

Avalanche (avalanche.ie) – Ballyduff

Advertisement

Splash (splash.ie) – Killorglin

 

Education Website of the Year

Advertisement

Schoolbooks.ie (schoolbooks.ie) – Tralee

 

Sustainable Business of the Year

All Real Nutrition (eatallreal.com) – Farranfore

 

Business Hub of the Year

HQ Kerry (hqkerry.com) – Tralee and Listowel

RDI Hub (rdihub.com) – Killorglin

 

The winners will be announced on March 3rd at a ceremony in Dublin.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus