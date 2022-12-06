Eight Kerry businesses are finalists in National Digital Awards

Eight Kerry businesses have been announced as finalists in this year’s Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards.

They are:

Advertisement

Small Website of the Year

Kerry Experience Tours (kerryexperiencetours.ie) – Sneem

Advertisement

Health, Beauty, Wellbeing Website of the Year

Horan’s Healthstores (horanshealth.ie) – several locations in Kerry and across the country

Advertisement

Professional Services Website of the Year

Avalanche (avalanche.ie) – Ballyduff

Advertisement

Splash (splash.ie) – Killorglin

Education Website of the Year

Advertisement

Schoolbooks.ie (schoolbooks.ie) – Tralee

Sustainable Business of the Year

All Real Nutrition (eatallreal.com) – Farranfore

Business Hub of the Year

HQ Kerry (hqkerry.com) – Tralee and Listowel

RDI Hub (rdihub.com) – Killorglin

The winners will be announced on March 3rd at a ceremony in Dublin.