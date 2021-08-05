Ecological survey identifies Australian Tubeworm in Tralee Ship Canal

An ecological survey has identified Australian Tubeworm is living in the Tralee Ship Canal.

Tralee Rowing Club applied for funding from the Local Authorities Water Programme (LAWPRO) to perform this ecological investigation.

The survey is nearing completion and confirms the canal has large quantities of Australian Tubeworm (Ficopomatus enigmaticus), Ragworm (Hediste diversicolor) and Sand Gaper (Mya areanaria).

A presentation highlighting what species are living in the canal will be available on the www.heritageweek.ie; a display will also be mounted on the canal basin on August 14th and 22nd.