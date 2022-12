The death has occurred of former Limerick TD Michael Collins of Convent Street Abbeyfeale and late of Patrickswell and the Railway Hotel Parnell Street Limerick..

A former member and chairperson of Limerick County Council and the Mid-Western Health Board, Mr Collins represented the Limerick West constituency in D√°il √Čireann from 1997 to 2007.

He’s is survived by his wife Una daughters Michelle and Deirdre and his son James.