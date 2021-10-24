COVID not detected in Killarney wastewater for first time in 14 weeks

COVID was not detected in wastewater in Killarney for the first time in 14 weeks.

The National SARS Wastewater Surveillance Programme analyses samples from nearly 70 wastewater plants across the country for the presence of the coronavirus.

This programme searches for the presence of COVID-19 in the population through analysis of wastewater.

Last week, COVID was detected in 64 of 68 treatment plants tested; these results are in keeping with the high incidence rate nationally.

These 68 wastewater catchment areas cover 80% of the population connected to public waste facilities.

Two treatment plants in Kerry - Tralee and Killarney - detected traces of the virus on a consistent basis over the past three months.

Tralee has had a positive detection of COVID in wastewater for the past 11 weeks in a row, while Killarney's negative findings this week was the first time in 14 weeks that the virus was not detected.