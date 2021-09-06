Advertisement
COVID-19 detected in wastewater treatment plants in Kerry

Sep 6, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 detected in wastewater treatment plants in Kerry
COVID-19 has been detected in wastewater treatment plants in Kerry.

The National SARS Wastewater Surveillance Programme analyses samples from nearly 70 wastewater plants across the country for the presence of the coronavirus. This programme, the NWSP, aims to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the population through analysis of wastewater.

Over the past eight weeks, the number of treatment plants which detected the virus has increased. Last week, COVID-19 was detected in 67 of 68 treatment plants tested; these results are in keeping with the high incidence rate nationally.

These 68 wastewater catchment areas cover 80% of the population connected to public wastewater treatment facilities. Two treatment plants in Kerry - Tralee and Killarney - detected traces of the virus this week: this was the third week in a row in the Tralee plant, while it was the eighth consecutive week in Killarney.

