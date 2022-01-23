Council denies erecting all-English litter sign in Gaeltacht area

Kerry County Council has denied erecting an all-English litter sign in a Gaeltacht area.

Director of Services John Breen was speaking at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting about a newspaper report which claimed the sign was put on a bridge in Fheothanach.

John Breen said there was a story in a local newspaper that a litter sign was printed in all-English.

He said the council was very dubious when this was reported.

He said no member of Kerry County Council erected that sign and that those signs haven't been used for the past six years.

Mr Breen, speaking as Gaeilge, said the council has made considerable efforts to promote the language and when it feels that it's been unfairly criticised, it needs to tackle it.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandan Fitzgerald noted Mr Breen's response to the story and commended the council on its efforts to promote the language.