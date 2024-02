A Tralee salesperson has been announced as the Sales Person of the Year at the second annual Chadwicks Appreciation and Recognition Awards.

Denis O’ Regan, of the Chadwicks Tralee team, was recognised for his infectious energy and customer-focused attitude.

Denis has been with the company since 2014 and was described by his colleagues as a one-of-a-kind member of the team who goes above and beyond for his customers.