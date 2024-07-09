Advertisement
News

Candidate for deputy leader of Green Party says important party has rural voices

Jul 9, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Candidate for deputy leader of Green Party says important party has rural voices
A candidate to become the deputy leader of the Green Party says it's important the party has rural voices in its leadership.

Yesterday, Green Party members narrowly chose Dublin TD Minister Roderic O'Gorman as their leader, over Offaly-based senator Pippa Hackett.

Green Party senator Róisín Garvey from Clare is in the running to become the party's deputy leader, as is Dublin TD Neasa Hourigan.

Senator Garvey says she's looking for support among party members in Kerry and other rural counties.

Green Party members will choose their deputy leader in an online vote this Sunday.

Senator Garvey says Green Party leadership should reflect that the party has a rural base too.

