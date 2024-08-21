Call on Kerry primary schools to register for EU Blue Star Programme

The Blue Star Programme has opened registrations for the new school year and is urging Kerry primary schools to get involved.

The programme encourages pupils to learn about the European Union including EU elections, the role of MEPs and institutions.

17 schools in Kerry participated last year.

Advertisement

European Movement Ireland is the national implementation body for the Blue Star Programme.

Participating classes learn about European history, culture, and the European institutions in a fun, informative and accessible way that complements the national curriculum.

Once schools have completed the programme, they are awarded certificates of achievements, signed by the Minister of State for European Affairs.

Advertisement

This year Minister of Education Norma Foley visited Abbeydorney National School and MEP Seán Kelly visited Kiltallagh National School in Castlemaine.

Aisling Brady is Head of Communications at European Movement Ireland.

Advertisement

Applications close on the 11th of October 2024.

https://www.bluestarprogramme.ie/register/