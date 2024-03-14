The potential for Presidential pardons of two Kerry men hanged in the 1800s will come before Cabinet in the coming weeks.

It follows an application for posthumous Presidential pardons for the two men, submitted in December 2021.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883, after they were convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne at his farm in Dromoultan.

Advertisement

The Castleisland Heritage Group believes both men were victims of a miscarriage of justice and were wrongly convicted.

The group submitted a detailed application for posthumous Presidential pardons for the two men in December 2021.

In the Dáil, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for an update on the possible pardoning of the two men.

Advertisement

Minister McEntee said an internal review within her Department has been completed, and an independent expert in trial law was engaged to further examine and review the cases of the two men.

Minister McEntee says this independent expert review has been completed, and its findings considered.

It will now be brought to Cabinet in the coming weeks for a decision to be made.