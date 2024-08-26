Advertisement
News

CAB monitoring 34 criminals in Kerry

Aug 26, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
CAB monitoring 34 criminals in Kerry
Share this article

The Criminal Assets Bureau is monitoring 34 criminals in Kerry.

That’s according to the Irish Independent Saturday edition who published the figures.

The latest documents compiled by the bureau reflects the number of targets up to the end of last May.

Advertisement

Nationally, CAB has 1,450 targets of which 17 are based abroad.

There are currently 101 specialists working with CAB and 20 search operations were carried out around the country so far this year.

Since its formation 28 years ago, CAB has returned €174m to the Exchequer from Revenue collections, €37m from proceeds-of-crime legislation and €6.5m in social welfare returns.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report shows five times more Airbnbs listed to let in Tralee than private rental accommodation
Advertisement
Kerry businesses urged to enter 10th annual Repak's Packman Awards
Cork yogurt company stars in new EU funded campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

F-A-I cash balance drops
Kerry businesses urged to enter 10th annual Repak's Packman Awards
Cork yogurt company stars in new EU funded campaign
Report shows five times more Airbnbs listed to let in Tralee than private rental accommodation
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus