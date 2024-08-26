CAB monitoring 34 criminals in Kerry

The Criminal Assets Bureau is monitoring 34 criminals in Kerry.

That’s according to the Irish Independent Saturday edition who published the figures.

The latest documents compiled by the bureau reflects the number of targets up to the end of last May.

Nationally, CAB has 1,450 targets of which 17 are based abroad.

There are currently 101 specialists working with CAB and 20 search operations were carried out around the country so far this year.

Since its formation 28 years ago, CAB has returned €174m to the Exchequer from Revenue collections, €37m from proceeds-of-crime legislation and €6.5m in social welfare returns.