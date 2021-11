Kerry businesses are being encouraged to log onto a biodiversity masterclass this week.

Businesses of all sizes and in all sectors are welcome to attend The Climate Ready Academy Biodiversity Masterclass with gardener Diarmuid Gavin and ecologist Anja Murray tomorrow (Wednesday Nov 17th).

The free interactive event, which will run from 1 to 2pm, will be moderated by farming and food journalist, Ella McSweeney.

Those wishing to attend can register here