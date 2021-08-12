Advertisement
Better contracts and improved services needed to attract GPs to Kerry towns and villages

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Better contracts and improved services needed to attract GPs to Kerry towns and villages
Better contracts and improved local services are needed to attract GPs to Kerry towns and villages.

That’s according to Dr Martin Daly, who was speaking about the demand for new GPs to locate in rural areas nationwide.

There are concerns around the provision of medical services in North Kerry, following news that GPs in Ballyduff and Causeway are to retire.

Dr Daly, who’s on the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP Committee, says new GPs will not perform the wide-ranging, traditional roles in the future and primary care centres need to be developed.

He adds the demand for GPs to locate in rural areas will only increase.

