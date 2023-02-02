Advertisement
Ballyheigue primary school win national film award

Feb 2, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry primary school has won a national film-making award.

Students from St. Joseph's N.S., Ballyheigue are this year’s winners of the Trend Micro "What's Your Story?" competition.

In the two minute film a fictional super shampoo is advertised as amazing, until it’s bought and causes a hair disaster.

This was to show the way fake advertising works, and steps that can be taken that help to avoid falling for it.

The school won €500 in prize money, and the film is now entered into the Media Literacy Awards.

