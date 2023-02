There are 2,280 people with autism in Kerry, according to the charity, AsIAm.

The charity are today holding a conference in Dublin, the theme of which is 'Same Chance Removing Barriers for Austitic People'.



The event aims to put a spotlight on the gap of inequality of access to some services for autistic adults and children.

AsIAm revealed the figures as it launched its fundraising events for this year.

More information can be found on asiam.ie