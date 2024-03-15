Almost €251,000 allocated to Heritage projects in Kerry

Over €250,000 in funding has been allocated to support 26 Heritage projects in Kerry.

The funding has been allocated to the county under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures Fund.

The funds are to be used for repairs and renovation works and to support employment in relation to these projects.

Minister for Educationand Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, has welcomed the funding.

She says the government is committed to supporting communities to protect and conserve our heritage.