Advertisement
News

Almost €251,000 allocated to Heritage projects in Kerry

Mar 15, 2024 10:15 By radiokerrynews
Almost €251,000 allocated to Heritage projects in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Over €250,000 in funding has been allocated to support 26 Heritage projects in Kerry.

The funding has been allocated to the county under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and Historic Structures Fund.

The funds are to be used for repairs and renovation works and to support employment in relation to these projects.

Advertisement

Minister for Educationand Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, has welcomed the funding.

She says the government is committed to supporting communities to protect and conserve our heritage.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Scene of serious assault in Tralee remains preserved as man continues to be questioned
Advertisement
Kerry Airport given green light for solar farm to supply its own green electricity
People Before Profit candidate in upcoming European Parliament elections to launch campaign in Tralee tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Day of Prayer for Healing at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin this Sunday March 17th
Parish Consultation Meetings
Pauls through to the semi finals of the MissQuote.ie League Trophy
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus