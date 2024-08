Almost 5,900 tenancies in Kerry were registered with the Residential Tenancies Board at the end of the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to the RTB’s new ‘Profile of The Register’ Data Series.

It shows that at that at the end of March 2024, 5,634 private tenancies in Kerry were registered with the RTB.

Meanwhile, 231 Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) in the county were registered with the RTB at the end of Q1.