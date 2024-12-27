Advertisement
News

Almost 2,500 new cars registered in Kerry as of end of November

Dec 27, 2024 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Almost 2,500 new cars registered in Kerry as of end of November
Share this article

Almost 2,500 new cars have been registered in Kerry this year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), up to the end of November.

The report shows there was a jump of over 112% in new car registrations in the county in November, compare on the year before.

Advertisement

A total of 2,488 new cars have been registered in Kerry as of the end of November this year.

This is an increase of 48 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.

17 new cars were registered in the county in November, up from 8 in the same month last year.

Advertisement

As of the end of November, 1,451 automatic vehicles were registered in Kerry, up almost 9% on the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, 1,037 of registrations were manual, a drop of more than 6% in a year.

Of the new cars registered so far in 2024, 748 cars were diesel engines, 713 were petrol, 567 were Petrol Electric (Hybrid), 229 were petrol/ plug-in electric hybrid; 210 electric cars; 19 diesel electric (hybrid); while 2 were diesel/plug in electric hybrid cars.

Advertisement

Grey was most popular colour of car in the county, at almost 40% (39.6%) of all units.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Big increase in numbers of women supported by Adapt Kerry this year
Advertisement
Free flu vaccine clinic for children in Tralee
Tralee gardaí seize e-scooter from 12-year-old who almost collided with pedestrian
Advertisement

Recommended

Another successful day for Joseph O'Brien
9 darter hit as action returns after Christmas break
Big increase in numbers of women supported by Adapt Kerry this year
Free flu vaccine clinic for children in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus