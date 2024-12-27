Almost 2,500 new cars have been registered in Kerry this year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), up to the end of November.

The report shows there was a jump of over 112% in new car registrations in the county in November, compare on the year before.

A total of 2,488 new cars have been registered in Kerry as of the end of November this year.

This is an increase of 48 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.

17 new cars were registered in the county in November, up from 8 in the same month last year.

As of the end of November, 1,451 automatic vehicles were registered in Kerry, up almost 9% on the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, 1,037 of registrations were manual, a drop of more than 6% in a year.

Of the new cars registered so far in 2024, 748 cars were diesel engines, 713 were petrol, 567 were Petrol Electric (Hybrid), 229 were petrol/ plug-in electric hybrid; 210 electric cars; 19 diesel electric (hybrid); while 2 were diesel/plug in electric hybrid cars.

Grey was most popular colour of car in the county, at almost 40% (39.6%) of all units.