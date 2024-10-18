Advertisement
Almost 20% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in year

Oct 18, 2024 08:15 By radiokerrynews
Almost 20% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in year
There was an almost 20% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in September, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 5,400 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

During September, 5,418 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a 17% decrease when compared to September last year, when 6,604 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 15% decrease when compared to the previous month; in August, 6,449 people signed on in Kerry.

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 210 to 365, while Dingle is down 74 to 264 and Kenmare is down 71 to 288.

Killarney’s figure stands at 847 after a drop of 251, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 74 to 363.

Listowel’s figure stands at 943 after a drop of 76 and in Tralee it dropped 430 to 2,348 for September.

