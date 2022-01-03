Almost 17,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today

A further 16,986 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today.
804 people are in hospital with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 17,071 cases reported.
