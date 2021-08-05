Almost 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

A further 1,491 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening.

As of 8am today, 193 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Vaccination offers a real way out of this pandemic. The positive news is that take-up in Ireland is extremely high, which shows people understand the benefits for themselves and for their communities of getting vaccinated. Those with at least a first dose in the over 40s is over 90%, in the over 30s it is 84%, in the 18 to 29 year age group it is over 73%, and in the 16-17 year age group, it is over 46%. These figures continue to increase, and each person who has come forward should be commended.

Advertisement

“It’s understandable that after the period of time that COVID-19 has been with us, that some people become tired of it. But the virus does not become tired. It doesn’t care if we are fed up, it only sees the opportunity to spread from person to person when we let our guard down.

“Risk assess your plans this weekend. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, you should err on the side of caution and stay at home - do not meet up with others, and do not go to work. If you are an employer, remind your employees to continue working from home where possible for now, and not to attend work with any COVID-19 symptoms. Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by us all choosing to act as safely as possible.”