1,496 new cases of covid-19 have been reported this evening.

248 patients are in hospital with the virus, with 54 of those receiving intensive care.

The 14-day incidence rate is now 493 per 100,000 - the highest it's been since January 31st.

An average of 6 people with COVID-19 are being admitted to ICU per day - which is twice as many as this day last week.