Advertisement
News

Almost 15% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year

Nov 15, 2024 08:24 By radiokerrynews
Almost 15% decrease in numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register in a year
Share this article

There was an almost 15% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in October, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 5,700 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

Advertisement

During October, 5,708 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a 14.9% decrease when compared to October last year, when 6,714 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 5.3% increase when compare to the previous month; in September, 5,418 people signed on in Kerry.

Advertisement

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 236 to 426, while Dingle is down 47 to 321 and Kenmare is down 66 to 299.

Killarney’s figure stands at 847 after a drop of 232, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 72 to 398.

Advertisement

Listowel’s figure stands at 976 after a drop of 30 and in Tralee it dropped 323 to 2,409 for October.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ireland South MEP calls for more supports for the Kerry Gaeltacht
Advertisement
Kerry County Council libraries receive Dormant Accounts Funding of over €12,000
Man found guilty of €90,000 money laundering at Tralee trial
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEP calls for more supports for the Kerry Gaeltacht
Kerry Institute of Guidance Counsellors Career’s Fair November 21st
Kerry County Council libraries receive Dormant Accounts Funding of over €12,000
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus