There was an almost 15% decrease in the number of people in Kerry signing on the Live Register in October, compared to the same time last year.

That’s according to figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

They show there were over 5,700 people signing on the Live Register in Kerry last month.

Advertisement

During October, 5,708 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's a 14.9% decrease when compared to October last year, when 6,714 people signed on in Kerry.

It’s a 5.3% increase when compare to the previous month; in September, 5,418 people signed on in Kerry.

Advertisement

All seven of Kerry’s social welfare offices reported annual decreases.

Cahersiveen is down 236 to 426, while Dingle is down 47 to 321 and Kenmare is down 66 to 299.

Killarney’s figure stands at 847 after a drop of 232, while Killorglin’s social welfare office saw a drop of 72 to 398.

Advertisement

Listowel’s figure stands at 976 after a drop of 30 and in Tralee it dropped 323 to 2,409 for October.