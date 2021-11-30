Additional 5,471 new Covid cases confirmed this evening

An additional 5,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening.
As of 8am today, 579 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 122 are in ICU.
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:
"The ongoing efforts by parents and children to adhere to the public health advice during this pandemic, has been fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of COVID-19 in the community. Our priority continues to be to minimise risk and protect as many people as possible from severe illness.
"In a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation, in the as-yet-unvaccinated 5 – 11-year-olds. This has resulted in a sharp increase in incidence in this age group."