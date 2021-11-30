Advertisement
News

Additional 5,471 new Covid cases confirmed this evening

Nov 30, 2021 18:11 By radiokerrynews
Additional 5,471 new Covid cases confirmed this evening Additional 5,471 new Covid cases confirmed this evening
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

An additional 5,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening.

As of 8am today, 579 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 122 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

Advertisement

"The ongoing efforts by parents and children to adhere to the public health advice during this pandemic, has been fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of COVID-19 in the community. Our priority continues to be to minimise risk and protect as many people as possible from severe illness.

"In a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation, in the as-yet-unvaccinated 5 – 11-year-olds. This has resulted in a sharp increase in incidence in this age group."

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus