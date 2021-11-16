Advertisement
A further 4,407 COVID cases confirmed

Nov 16, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
A further 4,407 COVID cases confirmed
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Department of Health has this evening reported 4,407 new cases of Covid-19.

614 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 114 are being treated in ICU.

Almost 55-thousand infections have been confirmed in the past two weeks, an amount which hasn't been recorded in a 14-day period since January. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says when case numbers are as high as this, people must act as though they are close contacts and are at risk of transmitting the virus to others.

