67 further deaths as a result of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

1,631 new cases have been detected while there's 503 people in hospital with the virus - an increase of 27 percent on two weeks ago.

101 people are currently in intensive care - the first time the figure has gone above 100 since March.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn outlines the proportion of people in ICU who are fully vaccinated: