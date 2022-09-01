Advertisement
60 new listings registered for students to rent in Tralee

Sep 1, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Sixty (60) new listings for students to rent in Tralee have been registered with MTU Kerry.

The additional accommodation came on stream last week, but more is expected as leaflets are dropped to homes and advertisements placed in local press, appealing for rooms to rent.

MTU Kerry is receiving a lot of phone calls from students who are having difficulty finding accommodation.

First year students, who’ll receive Leaving Cert results tomorrow and CAO offers next Thursday, aren’t due to begin classes at MTU Kerry until September 26th.

All other students will return on the 12th.

Anyone looking to offer student accommodation can contact MTU Kerry to register it by calling 066 719 1685.

