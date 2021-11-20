Advertisement
News

5,959 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today

Nov 20, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
5,959 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today 5,959 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Department of Health has confirmed 5,959 new cases of Covid-19 today.

640 Covid patients are in hospital - a drop of 3 on yesterday.

There are 121 people being treated in ICU for the virus.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus