The Omicron strain of Covid 19 is now the dominant one in Ireland according to new figures from the Department of Health.

52 percent of cases are now estimated to be Omicron, it has taken less than two weeks to take hold.

5,124 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

436 patients are being treated in hospitals - up 26 on yesterday's figures.

107 are currently being treated in ICU.