435% rise in journeys made on Kerry Local Link bus services over 5 years

Mar 4, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrynews
The number of bus passengers is rocketing up in rural communities as more services are added.

In 2019, over 160,000 trips were made in Kerry using the service, but this jumped by 435 percent to almost 370-thousand journeys by the end of 2023.

There are more than 150 Local Link bus routes across the county, with the new 280 and 281 services on the Ring of Kerry proving particularly popular.

A spokesperson for TFI Local Link Kerry told Radio Kerry News the 50 percent fare discount for under-25s, and 30 percent discount for Leap Card users have also boosted journey numbers.

Green Party Rural Development spokesperson, Senator Roisin Garvey welcomes the services popularity:

