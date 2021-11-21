Advertisement
4,181 new COVID-19 cases today

Nov 21, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
4,181 new Covid cases have been reported today by the Department of Health.

668 virus patients are in hospital.

125 people are being treated in ICU - the highest since February.

