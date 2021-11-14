Advertisement
3,805 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today

Nov 14, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Department of Health has confirmed 3,805 new cases of Covid-19 today.

As of 8am today, 582 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, up 26 on yesterday.

106 of these are in intensive care, down one in the last 24 hours.

