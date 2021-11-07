3,428 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today

The Department of Health has reported 3,428 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of this morning, 478 patients are being treated in hospital - up 34 since yesterday.
75 are in ICU - an increase of 1 in the last 24 hours.
