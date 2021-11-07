Advertisement
News

3,428 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today

Nov 7, 2021 15:11 By radiokerrynews
3,428 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today 3,428 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Department of Health has reported 3,428 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of this morning, 478 patients are being treated in hospital - up 34 since yesterday.

75 are in ICU - an increase of 1 in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus