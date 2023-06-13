Gardaí seek public's help in finding man missing from Killarney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a man who is missing from Killarney.

45-year-old Aidan Fogarty is missing from his home since early this morning.

He's 5’ 11” in height, of slight build, balding and has blue eyes; it's unknown what Aidan was wearing when he left home.

Gardaí say it's believed Mr Fogarty was travelling in his dark grey Mercedes E Class Estate; it has a 12 D registration number plate.

Gardaí and Aidan's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Aidan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

An image of the vehicle Mr Fogarty is believed to be travelling in.