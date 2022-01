The Department of Health has confirmed a record 26,122 new cases of Covid 19 today.

As of 8:30 this morning 917 patients are being treated for the virus - a drop of 19 on yesterday.

The number of people being treated for Covid 19 in the country's ICU's is at its lowest level since early November.

Advertisement

The latest data shows 83 people are receiving critical care - a drop of one since yesterday.