2,125 new cases of COVID-19 reported today

Aug 21, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
2,125 new cases of COVID-19 reported today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Department of Health is reporting 2,125 new cases of covid-19 today.

As of 8 O'Clock this morning, 259 patients are in hospital with the virus.

While there 54 people currently in ICU.

