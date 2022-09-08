21 Kerry finalists in Blas na hÉireann 2022

21 Kerry producers are finalists in Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2022.
Now in its 15th year, the competition had almost 3,000 entries, the highest on record.
The winners will be announced during Blas na hÉireann in Dingle from September 29th to October 1st.
There are several new additions to the event, including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent, and the Blas Village where finalists will showcase their products, engage with customers, and meet industry buyers.
The finalists shortlisted from Co Kerry are:
All Real Nutrition
Antarctic Kerryman Supply Co. Ltd
Blasta Delights
Camos Artisan Foods
Cistin na hÉireann
Dick Mack's Dingle Brewhouse
Dingle Distillery
Dingle Farm
Dingle Goats Cheese
Dingle Sea Salt / Salann Mara an Daingin
Eve's Leaves
Kells Bay Cheese
Kenmare Fine Foods
O'Sullivan's Bakery
Prestige Foods
Quinlan's Kerry Fish
Rusticboowa
Subh na Sceilge Teoranta TA Skellig Jam
Tango Street Food Limited
Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd
West of Dingle