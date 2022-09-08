21 Kerry finalists in Blas na hÉireann 2022

21 Kerry producers are finalists in Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2022.

Now in its 15th year, the competition had almost 3,000 entries, the highest on record.

The winners will be announced during Blas na hÉireann in Dingle from September 29th to October 1st.

There are several new additions to the event, including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent, and the Blas Village where finalists will showcase their products, engage with customers, and meet industry buyers.

The finalists shortlisted from Co Kerry are:

All Real Nutrition

Antarctic Kerryman Supply Co. Ltd

Blasta Delights

Camos Artisan Foods

Cistin na hÉireann

Dick Mack's Dingle Brewhouse

Dingle Distillery

Dingle Farm

Dingle Goats Cheese

Dingle Sea Salt / Salann Mara an Daingin

Eve's Leaves

Kells Bay Cheese

Kenmare Fine Foods

O'Sullivan's Bakery

Prestige Foods

Quinlan's Kerry Fish

Rusticboowa

Subh na Sceilge Teoranta TA Skellig Jam

Tango Street Food Limited

Valentia Island Vermouth Ltd

West of Dingle