20 care giving jobs are being created in Kerry.

Home Instead, which specialises in aged care, already has a team of over 4,000 professional caregivers.

The vacancies are a part of its plan to recruit an additional 1,000 caregivers nationwide.

Managing Director of Home Instead in Kerry, Tim Healy says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vital support that caregivers provide to their clients.

