The 19th Féile na mBláth Park Festival gets underway in Tralee this weekend.

The three day family-friendly festival includes kids shows, environmental workshops, Déise Medieval, performances and Céilí dancing.

The traditional dog show, a food and craft village and flower demonstrations also form part of the jam-packed schedule.

All events at the festival are free and visitors are encouraged to cycle and park’n’charge at the park plaza.

Féile na mBláth Park Festival runs from Friday June 28th until the 30th, with full information of events available here.