Advertisement
News

19th Féile na mBláth Park Festival gets underway in Tralee this weekend

Jun 27, 2024 08:57 By radiokerrynews
19th Féile na mBláth Park Festival gets underway in Tralee this weekend
Pictured at the Launch in Tralee's town park were : , Robby Rother , Sandara Leahy , Eamon Cunningham KCC , Terry O'Brian Mayor of Tralee , Ronan Deasy Kerry Group and Claudia Kohler . and at the back were puppeteers Poppy Smith 13 from Castleisland and Ella Gethin 16 from Tralee Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT © Féile na mBláth Park Festival is fighting fit this June This year’s Féile na mBláth at the Park Festival returns for its 19th year and a little later than usual due to the local area elections. The festival will run from Friday the 28th through to Sunday 30th of June in the Tralee Town Park. Thanks to Kerry County Council – Tralee Municipal District, entry to the festival and its events will once again be 100% Free. The launch of the festival will take place on Friday following the election of the new Mayor of Tralee in the Chamber buildings. There will be an afternoon of music and food with a ‘Matilda the Musical Sing-a-long’ Cinema evening in the Kerry Group Marquee to celebrate the start of the School holidays. The festival will be fighting fit this year with the welcome return of Déise Medieval with over thirty warriors and reenacto
Share this article

The 19th Féile na mBláth Park Festival gets underway in Tralee this weekend.

The three day family-friendly festival includes kids shows, environmental workshops, Déise Medieval, performances and Céilí dancing.

The traditional dog show, a food and craft village and flower demonstrations also form part of the jam-packed schedule.

Advertisement

All events at the festival are free and visitors are encouraged to cycle and park’n’charge at the park plaza.

Féile na mBláth Park Festival runs from Friday June 28th until the 30th, with full information of events available here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

No winner of €6.3 million Lotto jackpot
Advertisement
Search for missing man to resume on Mount Brandon shortly
Planning application for new private aircraft building at Kerry Airport withdrawn
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of €6.3 million Lotto jackpot
Search for missing man to resume on Mount Brandon shortly
Planning application for new private aircraft building at Kerry Airport withdrawn
Planning permission to repair busy South Kerry bridge refused because of risks to mussels and bats
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus