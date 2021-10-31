Advertisement
1,963 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Oct 31, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
1,963 more people have tested positive for the virus.

500 people are being treated in hospital with the virus, up 30 on yesterday.

93 COVID patients are receiving intensive care, up one since yesterday.

