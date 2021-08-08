1,837 new COVID-19 cases confirmed this evening

There are 1,837 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
It's the highest daily figure since the middle of January.
208 people with the virus are being treated in hospital - up 10 from yesterday.
There are 31 patients in ICU - down two.
