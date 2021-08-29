Advertisement
News

1,706 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Aug 29, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
1,706 new COVID-19 cases reported today 1,706 new COVID-19 cases reported today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Department of Health has reported 1,706 cases of the virus today.

There are currently 347 people being treated in hospital - an increase of 23 on yesterday .

61 patients are in ICU.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus