1,688 new COVID-19 cases reported this evening

Aug 22, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Health officials are reporting 1,688 new cases of covid-19 today.

314 patients are in hospital with the virus, the highest number seen since March.

While 59 people are currently receiving intensive care.

