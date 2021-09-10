Advertisement
1,620 further cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Sep 10, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,620 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

