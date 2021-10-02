Advertisement
News

1,586 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon

Oct 2, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
1,586 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon 1,586 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
Share this article

The Department of Health has been notified of an additional 1,586 Covid-19 cases today.

This is an increase 527 on yesterday's figure.

298 patients are in hosptial with virus - 56 of which are in ICU.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus