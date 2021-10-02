1,586 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon

The Department of Health has been notified of an additional 1,586 Covid-19 cases today.
This is an increase 527 on yesterday's figure.
298 patients are in hosptial with virus - 56 of which are in ICU.
