1,466 new COVID-19 cases reported today

1,466 new case of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.
As of 8am today, 311 covid patients are being treated in hospitals - that's down 17 on yesterday.
58 are in ICU - down one over the same period.
Advertisement
1,466 new case of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.
As of 8am today, 311 covid patients are being treated in hospitals - that's down 17 on yesterday.
58 are in ICU - down one over the same period.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus