1,466 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Sep 11, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
1,466 new COVID-19 cases reported today
Covid -19 Daily Figures Graphic
1,466 new case of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

As of 8am today, 311 covid patients are being treated in hospitals - that's down 17 on yesterday.

58 are in ICU - down one over the same period.

